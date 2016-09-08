Potter Township man arrested after allegedly striking trooper

A Potter Township man was taken into custody after allegedly attacking state troopers in the course of a traffic stop.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers responded to a domestic violence call at about 9:20 p.m. Monday at the Empire Trailer Court. A truck matching the vehicle that had left the scene was observed, and troopers initiated a traffic stop.
During the course of the stop, the passenger in the truck became verbally abusive, police said, so he was removed from the truck and handcuffed. Family members of the handcuffed man arrived at the scene, and Michael Moyer, 47, of Pleasant Gap, was allegedly observed screaming at the handcuffed man.
Troopers attempted to separate Moyer from the man, police said, but Moyer allegedly “forcefully” shoved one trooper backward against the truck. He then moved to the rear of the truck and struck a second trooper in the head with his arm.
The second trooper was able to deploy his Taser to immobilize and handcuff Moyer, police said.
Moyer was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia and charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, according to court documents. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
