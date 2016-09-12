State College police officers prevent 2 weekend suicide attempts

Two suicides were prevented over the weekend thanks to the actions of some State College police officers.
Weekend patrols responded to suicide calls on Saturday and Sunday, Lt. Keith Robb said.
At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a suicide attempt along West College Avenue, Robb said. A Penn State student had taken a knife and cut the arteries in his arms.
Officers had to force entry into the bathroom and physically subdue him, Robb said. The student was still armed with the knife, but after getting the knife away, officers were able to provide aid and take him to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
“We believe he will fully recover from his injuries,” Robb said. “He was referred to mental health for a follow-up.”
The second call came at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Robb said, when officers responded to a hanging in progress along West Whitehall Road.
The Penn State student was found hanging by his girlfriend, Robb said. She was able to cut him down and began administering CPR.
Officers and medics soon responded, Robb said, and continued resuscitation efforts. According to detectives, the student is in the ICU but is recovering, awake and talking.
“These were two incidents which could have been tragic,” Robb said, “but due to the officers’ quick response and someone calling it in right away, we were able to provide the necessary care to save the people’s lives.”
