Alleged Uber driver grabs passenger’s leg

State College police are investigating an alleged incident in which a supposed Uber driver physically harassed a female passenger.
According to police, the college-aged woman ordered an Uber ride at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. A car arrived, the woman allegedly asked the driver if he was her Uber ride, and he said yes.
Halfway to her destination, the woman said she got a call from an Uber driver asking her where she was, police said. When the woman demanded to be let out of the car, the driver grabbed her leg, then dropped her off along East Beaver Avenue.
The car was described as a silver Toyota, police said. The driver was described as an Asian male with short, dark hair who was “kind of chubby.”
Police are encouraging everyone who uses Uber to exercise caution and ensure the ride is the right one.
