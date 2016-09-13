Christina Woodring enters plea agreement in explosives case

A Centre Hall woman has entered a guilty plea in a federal explosives case.
Christina Woodring’s attorney, Frederick Martin, filed the plea Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
In the agreement, Woodring agreed to plead to conspiracy to manufacture and deal in explosives, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail followed by up to three years of probation, plus a $250,000 fine.
A Sept. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Woodring to change her plea from not guilty to guilty, according to court records.
Woodring was charged in concert with her husband, James, whose plea agreement to manufacturing explosives and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was entered last month.
The two were accused of modifying mortars to make the resulting blast more powerful. They were charged just days after the May explosion of their Centre Hall home.
The future of the house remains up in the air.
According to Centre Hall Borough, the house, which remains boarded up since the explosion that shook the neighborhood, is subject to two liens by the municipality. An official said they are awaiting action from the Woodrings’ insurance company before further action is taken.
Lori Falce
