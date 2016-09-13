Bellefonte man masturbated in public, police say

A Bellefonte man is facing charges of indecent exposure after allegedly being spotted masturbating in public.
According to the complaint filed by Bellefonte police, a person reported seeing a man masturbating at about 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the kayak park off Sunnyside Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate the man, but received a description.
On Monday, police said, officers spoke to Timothy Moyer, 35, about the incident. Moyer was reported as saying “he wouldn’t do that anymore.”
At the time of the questioning, police said, Moyer was observed wearing the same outfit as the alleged individual on Sept. 7. The original female complainant positively identified Moyer through a photo.
Moyer was taken to the station and read his Miranda rights, police said. He then allegedly provided a voluntary statement admitting to the offense.
Moyer was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure. Bail was set at $1,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.
