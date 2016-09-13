Crime

September 13, 2016 3:34 PM

Man attempted to lure children into vehicle, police say

From CDT staff reports

Authorities are asking local communities to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to coerce children into his vehicle.

The Altoona Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday after learning about an attempted luring at 3:39 p.m. Monday. The man is “older” and bald with a full white or gray beard. Police said he was described as being overweight, missing some teeth and has spots on his head.

He was driving a blue SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 949-2489.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

State College's new police chief shares law enforcement philosophy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos