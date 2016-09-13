Man attempted to lure children into vehicle, police say

Authorities are asking local communities to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to coerce children into his vehicle.
The Altoona Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday after learning about an attempted luring at 3:39 p.m. Monday. The man is “older” and bald with a full white or gray beard. Police said he was described as being overweight, missing some teeth and has spots on his head.
He was driving a blue SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 949-2489.
