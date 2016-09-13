Man physically abused 2 toddlers, police say

Two adults were recently arrested for their roles in endangering the welfare of two toddlers, and one physically abused them, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
James Robert McCloskey, 32, of East Freedom allegedly physically abused the children and was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and felony endangering the welfare of children. Mandie Paulsen, 32, of East Freedom is the mother of the children and was charged with two felony counts of endangering their welfare.
Police, following an investigation, said the abuse occurred at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 25. on Everett Road in Greenfield Township.
They were committed to Blair County prison on Monday, according to a release.
