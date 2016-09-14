Osceola Mills man bound over on theft charges

An Osceola Mills man was bound over Wednesday on felony charges of theft after a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, Sherry Ferguson, who co-owns SAD Drilling LLC with her husband David, reported a theft of funds in December 2015. Ferguson said a former employee of the company, David Scovern, 50, allegedly made unauthorized credit card charges on the company’s card totaling more than $5,800 at various locations between April and December.
She also alleged that Scovern had obtained company checks and wrote out three to himself, police said, totaling $3,750. A bank branch manager verified that Scovern is not on the SAD account as a signer.
Police said they interviewed Scovern in February, when he allegedly said he had kept three blank checks for himself to pay his home mortgage, but had returned the money to the account shortly afterward. He also allegedly admitted to making many charges with the company credit card for both business and personal use.
Police said Scovern thought he was in a business partnership with SAD Drilling and therefore was permitted to obtain and sign checks, as well as use the credit card. He was allegedly unable to provide any documents verifying the partnership.
During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, SAD co-owner David Ferguson testified that he and Scovern worked together in the company. He also testified that Scovern was not authorized to sign company checks.
Three checks were presented into evidence by the District Attorney’s Office, dated Dec. 14-16, 2015, in the amounts of $1,000, $2,000 and $750. Ferguson testified that the checks were made out to Scovern and identified Scovern’s signature on the checks.
A credit card statement was presented into evidence as well, and Ferguson identified irregular charges such as First Energy charges totaling more than $1,800, a charge to Penn State for more than $1,600 and a $150 spa charge. Ferguson said Scovern was authorized to use the credit card on two occasions — to pay for lunch and to pay for topsoil.
Ferguson said he assumed Scovern had written down the credit card number the first time he used it and kept it for subsequent purchases.
Defense attorney David Mason argued that the matter should not be a criminal matter but was rather a civil one, arguing Scovern’s point that the business relationship was a partnership rather than employer-employee.
District Judge Steven Lachman bound Scovern over on all charges. The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
