Millheim man arrested after five day search

A Millheim man accused of assault was arrested after a five-day search.
On Sept. 9, the CDT reported state police at Rockview were searching for Joseph Grassmyer, 44, who had allegedly assaulted a woman on Dublinwood Drive in Boggs Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police, a trooper responded to a call at about 12:35 p.m. Sept. 8 to the Dublinwood Drive residence. The trooper spoke to a female resident who said she found Grassmyer in her kitchen and told him she didn’t approve of a female using her bathroom.
The resident alleged Grassmyer became irate and began to yell at the woman, police said, and allegedly punched her “numerous” times in her ribs and arm. He also allegedly took a wire and tied it into a knot, saying he was going to “kill her.”
The resident said when she tired to leave, police said, he allegedly pulled a black folding knife out of his pocket and told her he was going to “kill her,” and if she contacted the police, she would “be dead before they got there.”
The resident was able to exit and call the police, police said. Grassmyer then left the residence with a man and a woman in a black car.
The resident allegedly admitted she had been in a relationship with Grassmyer, but had been separated for a few months and was unaware he was in her residence prior to the incident.
Troopers were called back to the residence a short time later when Grassmyer had allegedly come back to the residence and destroyed the inside, police said.
He was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and charged with two misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and one misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.
