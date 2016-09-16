Man charged in heroin overdose death

A man sought in connection with a heroin overdose death in the Williamsport area has been captured.
Old Lycoming Twp. police said Daniel Ray Peck, 47, was arrested Friday in a Williamsport apartment and committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.
His charges are related to the June 1 heroin overdose death of Steven Miler in the township, authorities said.
Because of Peck’s ties to Centre and Clinton counties, police made it known in those areas in late August they were looking for him.
At his arraignment, Peck said he had living in the Lock Haven area until about two weeks ago.
Peck is charged with delivery, possession and possession with intent to deliver heroin, criminal use of a communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
