Penn State student spit in woman’s face, threatened to kill, police say

A Penn State student is facing felony charges after allegedly entering a residence hall he was not living in.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, a female student came to the police station at about 6 p.m. Monday complaining of abuse from James Wilburne, 22, of Lewistown. The student said she and Wilburn were in the HUB on Sept. 11 when they began to argue.
She said during the argument, Wilburne allegedly spit in her face and broke her cell phone, police said. He also allegedly threatened to kill her father.
Officers were dispatched to Beaver Hall at about 9:30 p.m. later that day, police said, as the student reported Wilburne was standing outside of her dorm room. Wilburne was not found when officers arrived, however the student showed a note he had allegedly left under her door.
Beaver Hall is a 24-hour secured residential structure, police said, with signs posted that it is for residents and escorted guests only. Police said Wilburne does not live in the building.
Footage of Wilburne spitting on the student and taking her cell phone can be seen on HUB camera footage, police said. Footage of Wilburne in Beaver Hall was also taken, showing him entering at about 9:30 p.m. after being advised of an emergency protection from abuse order was granted but prior to being served the paperwork.
Wilburne was charged with a felony criminal trespassing charge and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette Walker, who set bail at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
