Huntingdon inmate faces new Centre County allegations

A former Bellefonte man convicted of indecent assault in 2012 is facing new felony assault charges in light of additional accusations.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, additional reports of alleged sexual abuse by Onyx Mojica, 34, came to light in February 2015 when a female claimed Mojica had abused her when she was 7 or 8 years old.
In an interview at the Bellefonte Child Advocacy Center, police said, the female claimed Mojica had touched her on at least three separate occasions. She allegedly stated that she believed many more had happened “which she either couldn’t, or wouldn’t let herself, remember.”
According to the alleged dates of the incidents, police said, the female would have been less than 13 years old at the time, while Mojica was four or more years older than her.
Mojica was charged Wednesday with three felony counts of assault of a person younger than 13 years old, three felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor and three misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
In September 2012, the CDT reported Mojica would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after pleading no contest to indecent assault charges in June 2012. He was arrested in January of that year after a female told police he molested her over a period of four years starting when she was 6.
He pleaded no contest to two indecent assault charges, and prosecutors withdrew 18 related counts as part of a plea deal. He was slated for release based on the time he served.
According to court documents, Mojica was charged in May 2014 in Juniata County with a felony charge of failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and a misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with counseling. Patton Township police Chief John Petrick verified Mojica is incarcerated in Huntingdon state prison.
A preliminary arraignment is scheduled before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker on Monday.
