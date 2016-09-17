Instagram post threatens State College students, staff

An Instagram post from an account called scasdshooter posted images of the Columbine murderers with a caption that said, “inspiration for the event happening on Monday,” according to a State College police release.
Police were made aware of the post at 10:20 p.m. Friday and contacted the school resource officer, who notified the school district. A State College middle school student allegedly called and told police that he was the poster and was only joking.
“The 14-year-old student was interviewed with his parents, and it was confirmed that he was the individual responsible for the posts,” police said in a release. “The investigation determined that there was not a credible threat.”
SCASD superintendent Bob O’Donnell posted a message Saturday on the home page of its website to notify visitors.
“The District holds the safety of our students at the utmost priority,” O’Donnell said. “My request of parents is to make sure you understand what your child/children are doing on social media. By this, I mean look at their social media accounts on a regular basis. Conversations will help our students to understand the magnitude of inappropriate behavior on social media.”
The teenager was released and police will consult with Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller on the case. Police said the school district would also address the situation.
O’Donnell said the district would rely on police to investigate the case and to advice administration on when to release information.
Comments