State College man taken to hospital, allegedly kicked nurse in face

A State College man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked a nurse in the face.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, Brandon Thompson, 19, was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center after experiencing a possible seizure after allegedly smoking marijuana.
A hospital security guard reported Thompson had been lying on his side when a nurse attempted to flush his IV, police said. Thompson responded to the nurse’s contact by kicking her in the nose, according to court documents.
The guard reported that he attempted to restrain Thompson, police said, when Thompson allegedly hit the guard in the lip with his shin and struck him in the face with his hand.
An officer talked to the nurse, police said, who reported that before she was able to flush Thompson’s IV, he allegedly swung his leg around in “essentially a roundhouse kick” and struck her in the face. Police said he affirmed that he had kicked the nurse because ‘Y’all elbowed me in the face.’ Thompson also allegedly indicated he was aware he was in a hospital.
Thompson was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. Bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
