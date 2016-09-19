Man on apartment building roof charged with felony trespassing

A Wayne man allegedly spotted on the roof of a downtown State College apartment building has been charged with criminal trespassing.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers were called at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday to Beaver Hill Apartments along East Beaver Avenue. A witness allegedly reported seeing a man with no shirt pacing around on the roof for about 20 minutes.
Officers observed the man climbing down from the roof then over the balcony fences between two balconies, police said.
Officers went up to the apartment and found the door open, police said. Inside, Christian Sondergaard, 19, was allegedly seen spraying a fire extinguisher off the balcony, then in the apartment at two individuals sleeping on the couch.
Sondergaard was taken into custody and appeared to be intoxicated, police said. A breathalyzer test later allegedly showed a BAC of 0.117 percent.
Police said they spoke with a maintenance staff member, who identified the fire extinguisher as having been taken from the elevator house on the roof of the building. The staff member also said anyone on the roof not given access through a locked caged door was not authorized to be there.
Sondergaard was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor tampering with fire apparatus and disorderly conduct and a summary offense of purchasing alcoholic beverages by a minor.
Bail was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
