Man charged with trespassing after alleged drunken break-in

A Gladwyne man was charged with felony trespassing after allegedly entering the wrong residence.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded Saturday to a report of a trespassing in progress along the 400 block of East Foster Avenue. Upon entering the residence, the officer saw a man lying face down on the couch.
The man, identified as Robert Finegan, 20, was handcuffed and had a “moderate odor” of alcohol on him, police said.
Finegan was unable to say how much alcohol he had consumed the previous evening, police said. He allegedly thought he was at a friend’s apartment.
The resident told police he had woken up to find Finegan lying on the couch, police said. He also indicated an open window with a damaged screen where Finegan had allegedly gained access to the residence.
During a search, police said, the officer found a Connecticut driver’s license misidentifying Finegan as 21 years old. The officer also allegedly found a small bag with 0.6 grams of white powder, which field tested positive as cocaine.
Finegan was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor counts of license violations and simple possession and summary counts of criminal mischief and the purchase of alcohol by a minor.
Bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
