Maryland man accused of breaking into camper

A Maryland man was charged with felony criminal trespassing after he allegedly broke into a Huntingdon camper.
According to state police at Huntingdon, Stephen Wells, 50, of Woodsboro, MD, was accused of entering a camper in Lincoln Township while the man and woman inside were asleep. The man was woken up by Wells allegedly lying across the top of his legs in bed.
The man removed Wells from the camper, police said. Wells was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal trespassing and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief, court documents said.
