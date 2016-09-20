Alcohol task force reports on weekend patrols

Centre County Alcohol Task Force patrols over the weekend netted 12 individuals for alcohol violations.
According to a task force news release, eight drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two were cited for public drunkenness and two were cited for underage drinking. Additionally, about 70 people were cited or warned about various traffic infractions.
Officers from Ferguson, Patton and Spring townships, as well as the State College police, participated in the patrols, the release said.
