Crash leads to felony drug charges

An Olanta man is facing felony drug charges after a vehicle crash in Boggs Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, officers responded to a crash at about 10:50 a.m. Monday along Doe Ridge Lane. The driver, Shawn Oshanic, 41, was described by officers as “lethargic” with “glassy eyes” and appeared disheveled.
Oshanic allegedly denied drinking or that he had been taking prescription medication, police said, but failed a field sobriety test. After he was placed under arrest, he allegedly said that he had taken two Xanax pills and about three Percocet pills, but could not recall if he had smoked marijuana that day.
A drawstring bag was found on the scene allegedly containing 165 grams of marijuana and 85 grams of marijuana leaves, police said. Oshanic allegedly said the bag was his, and that he was going to meet a friend who would sell the marijuana and give him half the money.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, court documents said, and charged with felony manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor charge of DUI and summary charges of disregarding a traffic lane, driving at unsafe speeds and failure to use a safety belt.
Bail was set at $10,000, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
