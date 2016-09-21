Bellefonte police locate suspected meth lab

A situation is unfolding in Bellefonte, where police say they have located a drug operation.
Bellefonte police are investigating reports of a meth lab in a Bellefonte residence. The house is near the corner of Haupt Avenue and Halfmoon Street.
Police say one individual has been taken into custody.
Bellefonte police say state police “clandestine lab specialists” have recovered all chemicals on the scene for forensic testing.
According to the state police website, the Clandestine Lab Response Team includes enlisted personnel and forensic science experts who respond to “illegal methamphetamine production sites to contain and clean up” the potentially dangerous materials.
