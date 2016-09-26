Police report building burglarized in Bellefonte

A Centre County building was reportedly burglarized over the weekend.
According to Bellefonte Borough police, the incident happened sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
“Person(s) damaged a door to gain access to the building, entered the building and stole a large sum of money,” police said in a release Monday.
The building that was burglarized, according to police, was Triangle Building Supply on Zion Road.
Police said the scene was processed for evidence and are asking for help. Anyone with information is directed to call 1-800-479-0500.
