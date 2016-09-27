Police are looking for this man

One man is being looked for by State College police.
Cody Bechdel, as identified by police, was driving his vehicle at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 when police attempted to pull him over. Police said it turned into a pursuit from the 100 block of S. Pugh St and into the Pugh Street Parking Garage. He left his vehicle in drive in the garage and ran away on foot.
Bechdel is charged with felony fleeing police, four misdemeanors including escape and endangering another person and five summaries offenses including driving the wrong way.
The police department has asked for the community’s help in locating Bechdel. He has a large identifiable tattoo down his left arm.
Anyone with information about Bechdel is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 234-7150, by email or to submit an anonymous tip.
Comments