Spaghetti sauce truck rolls over on I-80

Can a deer make spaghetti?
No. But it can spill a lot of sauce.
Truck driver National Wilson, 58, of Columbia, S.C., was injured Tuesday around 12:40 a.m. when he changed lanes to avoid a deer on the side of the road, according to state police at Clearfield.
Wilson was driving east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 134 in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, at the time. His 2013 Freightliner left the roadway, putting his tires into loose dirt and causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then turned onto its side, blocking the left lane of traffic.
The 2017 trailer Wilson’s truck was pulling was filled with Classico spaghetti sauce, police said.
Wilson was wearing his seatbelt, but was still injured in the crash. He was taken by Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services to the Penn Highlands Clearfield emergency room for treatment.
He was also cited by police for a traffic violation for leaving the roadway.
Multiple fire departments and fire police assisted PennDot at the scene. The vehicle was towed.
Comments