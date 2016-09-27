Man guilty of murdering wife, sentenced to life in prison

A jury has found Vladimir Podnebennyy guilty of first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
President Judge Thomas King Kistler sentenced him to life in prison in a state correctional facility.
Podnebennyy, 64, was charged in the stabbing death of his wife, Natalya Podnebennaya, in October 2015.
The trial began Friday, and Kistler informed Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller and defense attorney Karen Muir he would instruct the jury to accept three elements of the trial — that Natalya Podnebennaya was dead, that Vladimir Podnebennyy killed her and that he did it with intent.
The District Attorney’s Office was uncomfortable with that judgment, fearing it would not allow Muir to properly defend her client and may not stand up to later review.
This story will be updated.
