Philipsburg man charged with criminal trespassing

A Philipsburg man has been bound over on charges of criminal trespassing after allegedly kicking in a neighbor’s front door.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper responded at about 11:10 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of East Pine Street for a complaint of trespassing. On arrival, he spoke to the resident of the apartment who stated his upstairs neighbor, Brian Gausman, 36, had kicked the front door in.
The trooper noted the damage to the door, police said, which was described as being held up by a few broken screws. The resident stated he and his girlfriend had been sitting in the kitchen when the door burst open.
The resident said he grabbed a knife, police said, but put down the knife when he realized the it was allegedly his neighbor. Gausman allegedly left right after.
The trooper talked to the girlfriend, police said, who stated Gausman had allegedly lent them money for gas and other items and they owed him about $50.
Upon contact with Gausman, police said, he allegedly denied any involvement in the incident.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Gausman’s attorney attempted to make an argument that a second individual, named Vinnie, had been the actual individual who kicked the door in on a different date. The attorney also alleged a theft between the resident and Gausman prior to the incident.
The arguments were deemed by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker as not relevant to the hearing at hand. Gausman was bound over on charges of felony criminal trespassing and summary criminal mischief.
A bail modification request was also denied. The case now moves toward trial.
