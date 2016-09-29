Juveniles tell parents they were abducted, Spring Township police say

Two juveniles were reported missing Wednesday, according to the Spring Township Police Department, but their story unraveled throughout the course of an investigation.
The two kids, who police have not given names or ages for, called a parent to say they were abducted and being chased through a field by three men. A call was later made in which the juveniles said that they were at the Sheetz store in Lewisburg, according to a release.
An employee at the store confirmed with police the location of the juveniles, and when state police responded authorities spotted an abandoned vehicle near the store. Police questioned the juveniles who allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Bellefonte.
The juveniles have been placed in the Centre County Youth Detention Center on charges of stealing a vehicle, receiving stolen property, false alarms to agencies of public safety and driving without a licence, according to police.
Spring, Bellefonte, State College, Patton, Ferguson, Penn State, Granville and state police assisted in the investigation. Mifflin County 911 and Bellefonte Area School District also assisted police.
