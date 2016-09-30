Crime

September 30, 2016 12:05 AM

State police investigate theft from van

From CDT staff reports

State police at Philipsburg are investigating a report of several items stolen from a vehicle at Geisinger Medical Clinic in Rush Township.

According to a news release by the police, the theft took place between 3 and 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the parking lot of the clinic. An unknown actor entered a van through the partially opened windows and stole a wallet with money and a Nikon digital camera.

The total value of the items stolen was about $2,420, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 342-3370.

