Kudlach appeals first-degree murder conviction

An appeal has been filed on behalf of Alois Kudlach challenging his Aug. 20 conviction of first-degree murder.
Kudlach, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Nuria, in August 2015. According to police, Kudlach shot his wife three times after cornering her in the kitchen of their College Township home.
Kudlach said his wife had come at him with a kitchen knife and claimed self-defense in the shooting — a position he maintained throughout the criminal trial.
Kudlach was found guilty of the first-degree murder after a six-day trial in Bellefonte. He was sentenced to life in prison in a state correctional facility and payment of court costs by Centre County Judge Jonathan D. Grine.
After the trial concluded, Kudlach’s attorney, Karen Muir, said she and her defendant would be “exploring an appeal.”
The appeal was filed by Muir with the Superior Court of Pennsylvaia on Sept. 19, according to court documents. Defendants are given 30 days to file an appeal. The county Court of Common Pleas ordered on Sept. 21 that the Commonwealth file a statement of errors complained of within 21 days.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Kudlach is incarcerated at Camp Hill state prison.
