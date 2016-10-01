Threats made against Beaver Stadium

Penn State issued a release Saturday afternoon about a potential threat to Beaver Stadium.
The university said that its police learned of the threat in the early morning and that authorities, “conducted several exhaustive searches of the facility and surrounding areas, and have found no evidence of a potential risk.” It is unknown if any precautions were taken with Nittanyville students who camp outside of Gate A and fans who were tailgating near the stadium.
The Penn State football team’s home game against Minnesota will kick off as scheduled at 3:30 p.m.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are notifying fans and the public of the threat that was received, so that they can make their own choices about personal safety and their attendance at today’s game,” said David Gray, senior vice president for Finance and Business. “Our first obligation is to the safety of the public and, while police and safety officials have given an all-clear for today’s game, we wanted to ensure that visitors were aware of this decision.”
Police have asked that anyone observing suspicious activity to call 814-863-1111.
