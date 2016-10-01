Game day personnel on ‘heightened alert’ at Beaver Stadium

It is typical for there to be increased security measures in place and for police to be on high alert on game day’s at Beaver Stadium.
What has made this Saturday different is a potential threat to the stadium. University police gave the all clear at the stadium at about 11 a.m. after learning about the potential threat in the early morning, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.
“Our game day personnel have been briefed and are on heightened alert as well,” Powers said. “We feel comfortable that our normal protocols for game day are appropriate to handle such an issue. We appreciate the cooperation of the general public with the rules and protocols in place at the stadium, which help to ensure a successful event.”
Authorities, “conducted several exhaustive searches of the facility and surrounding areas, and have found no evidence of a potential risk,” according to a release.
Powers declined to detail the nature of the threat against Beaver Stadium, saying that the university would not release that information during an ongoing investigation.
The Penn State football team’s home game against Minnesota will kick off as scheduled at 3:30 p.m.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are notifying fans and the public of the threat that was received, so that they can make their own choices about personal safety and their attendance at today’s game,” said David Gray, senior vice president for Finance and Business, in a release. “Our first obligation is to the safety of the public and, while police and safety officials have given an all-clear for today’s game, we wanted to ensure that visitors were aware of this decision.”
Police have asked that anyone observing suspicious activity to call 814-863-1111.
