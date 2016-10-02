Rockview inmate allegedly removed metal weapon from his pants

Police are investigating an incident at Rockview state prison in which an inmate allegedly removed a 36-inch-long homemade metal weapon from his pants while in a “yard cage.”
According to state police, the inmate damaged a light in his cell and used the pieces to fashion weapons, which he then hid on his person.
The inmate allegedly removed the piece of metal from its hiding place after being placed in the “cage.” Police said that he refused to surrender the weapon until approximately one hour later.
