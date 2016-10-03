Men tied to increased security at Beaver Stadium, police say

Penn State police are seeking information on an alleged criminal trespassing.
According to police, two college-aged males made an unauthorized entrance into Beaver Stadium at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Police confirmed the two individuals are related to increased security measures made around the stadium prior to Saturday’s football game.
Police indicated the men are tied to the investigation of a threat at Beaver Stadium, which police were alerted to early Saturday morning. Authorities did several “exhaustive” searches of the stadium and dismissed any potential risk by 11 a.m. The game between Penn State and Minnesota was played as scheduled.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Penn State police at 863-1111.
Comments