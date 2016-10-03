Centre Hall man charged with assault, terroristic threats

A Centre Hall man was taken into custody Friday after an alleged domestic dispute.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded to a call along Royer Hollow Road in Gregg Township. The trooper was met by a female resident, who said she was awakened by Juan Gonzalez, 35, who was wielding a kitchen knife.
The woman said Gonzalez was intoxicated at the time, police said, and allegedly told her he was going to kill her. The woman allegedly tried to grab the knife, causing a laceration between her thumb and index finger.
The woman allegedly took the knife from Gonzalez, police said, and he left the room. She then called 911.
The trooper observed the laceration to the woman’s hand, police said, and took the knife, which allegedly had blood on the handle. Gonzalez was then taken into custody.
Gonzalez was arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
