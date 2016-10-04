Altoona police investigate threats against high school

Altoona Area High School in Logan Township, Blair County, is operating normally today despite alleged threats made against the school.
According to a Facebook post by the Altoona police, officers are aware of social media threats made against the school for Tuesday and the school district is taking the threats as seriously as the police.
“There will be extra officers in the area and in the school tomorrow morning,” the Monday post read. “Detectives are currently working on the investigation into the threat.”
A statement from the school said the district is aware of the threats and district police are working collaboratively with Altoona police to ensure the safety of the students.
