Woman allegedly attempted to pass drugs to inmate

A Newport woman is facing felony drug charges after allegedly attempting to pass substances to a local state prisoner.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Rockview state police, an officer at Rockview state prison in Benner Township notified troopers on April 28 that a visitor had been seen attempting to pass balloons to an inmate. The inmate, Tottian Winston, 24, had also reportedly swallowed two balloons before the visit was interrupted by staff.
Three balloons were allegedly taken from the visitor, Jennifer Shetrom, 32, of Newport, police said. Shetrom allegedly told the trooper than an envelope containing the five balloons had arrived about two weeks earlier addressed to Winston.
Afterward, she said, she allegedly began receiving calls from Winston and other prisoners via three-way calling, police said. She allegedly told Winston she didn’t want to pass the drugs, but he reportedly told her it would be “simple.”
Shetrom allegedly told police this was the first time she had done anything like this and was going to be paid $400 for her help, police said.
The two balloons were later recovered from Winston at the prison, police said.
Troopers received crime lab results of the substance in the balloons on Aug. 18, police said, confirming 71 strips of Suboxone — an opioid medication commonly used to treat narcotic addictions.
Shetrom was arraigned Monday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing for Shetrom is slated for Oct. 12.
Winston was charged Sept. 26 with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances by an inmate. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
