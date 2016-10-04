Pine Grove Mills man charged with indecent exposure

A Pine Grove Mills man was charged with indecent exposure Monday after allegations of public masturbation outside of Target.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, a witness allegedly reported seeing the man exposed in a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 outside the store on Colonnade Boulevard. Officers responding to the scene were able to locate the vehicle and spoke to the driver, John Stone, 61, who was still inside the car.
Upon seeing officers, the police said, Stone allegedly “immediately lowered his hands to the area of his waistband and made several movements.” He denied having exposed himself.
Officers again spoke to the witness, who said she parked next to Stone’s car and allegedly noticed him exposed through the open driver’s side window, police said. Stone allegedly could not say why a random person would make this report.
Stone was arraigned Monday before District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and open lewdness. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
