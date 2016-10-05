State College paranormal investigator granted bail modification

A bail modification was granted Wednesday for Ryan Buell, 34, who faces felony theft charges after allegedly failing to return a rental car.
Buell gained fame as a paranormal investigator and hosted his own show on A&E, “Paranormal State,” until the final episode aired in 2011. He was arrested in South Carolina on Sept. 18 on a bench warrant related to the theft charges and brought to Centre County for trial.
Buell waived his right to a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, but sought to have his bail modified to an unsecured bail, according to his attorney. District Justice Thomas Jordan set a straight bail of $35,000 on Sept. 26.
Buell’s attorney argued before Jordan on Wednesday that his client has no prior criminal record and has been a State College resident since 2001. He also noted that Buell would likely not be looking at jail time for this offense if a deal could be made with the district attorney’s office.
The district attorney’s office argued that Buell was 500 miles away and had to be extradited to State College, making him a flight risk. He also still owes about $4,000 to the car rental company.
Buell told Jordan that if he were released from the Centre County Correctional Facility, he would either be staying with friends in State College or his father. He also offered to surrender his passport.
Jordan ruled that bail would be modified from straight bail to 10 percent, but the original amount would remain the same. He also required that Buell surrender his passport and would be subject to intensive supervision.
The case now moves toward trial.
