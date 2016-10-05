Julian man bound over on felony theft charges

A Julian man was bound over on felony burglary and criminal trespassing charges after a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
According to separate criminal complaints filed by Philipsburg state police, Brandon Koleno, 21, is accused of entering the Royal Pet Resort in Huston Township and taking cash and a cellphone valued at more than $600. The thefts are alleged to have taken place at about 11 p.m. Aug. 19 and 5:15 a.m. Sept. 6 — times when the resort was not open to the public.
Becky Koleno, pet resort owner and Koleno’s adopted mother, testified during the hearing that Koleno has not lived with her for about 10 years and has a PFA against him for threats against her and her family. While she said she has encouraged Koleno to seek help for mental issues, the PFA prohibits contact at her home and work.
Becky Koleno said her son entered the resort through an unlocked staff door on Aug. 19 and took about $60 from a cash drawer. The alleged incident was captured on video surveillance, which Koleno said clearly shows her son in the act.
During the second theft in September, she said he entered through the same door even though it had been locked this time and took a Samsung cellphone valued at about $600. The alleged theft was again captured on video.
Video footage of both incidents was provided to state police, according to the complaints.
District Judge Thomas Jordan ruled that Brandon Koleno be bound over on all charges, which included felony burglary, felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
