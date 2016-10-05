Bellefonte woman faces felony car theft charges

A Bellefonte woman is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a car.
According to the complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded at about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 to Mount Nittany Medical Center to investigate the alleged theft of a motor vehicle. Hospital staff had called to report the vehicle missing and named Alesha Walk, 37, as a possible suspect.
The officer met with the vehicle owner, police said, who said he’d been admitted to the hospital since Sept. 17. Walk came to visit him on Sept. 17 and 18, he allegedly told police, and a second individual had accompanied her on Sept. 18.
On Sept. 19, police said, the owner was alerted that his vehicle was no longer in the hospital lot. The owner verified that he hadn’t authorized anyone to drive his vehicle from the lot.
Surveillance footage showed an unknown male and female driving the vehicle from the lot, police said.
The vehicle license plate and description was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen, police said. State College police were contacted by Huntingdon state police on Sept. 21, notifying officers that the vehicle had been recovered on U.S. Route 22 in Henderson Township.
State police troopers said two individuals had been taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property, police said, including Walk. Walk and the second person had allegedly admitted to abandoning the vehicle.
Hospital staff allegedly identified Walk as one of the individuals who asked for help jump-starting the vehicle the day it went missing. The vehicle was valued at about $27,000.
Walk was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman on Tuesday, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments