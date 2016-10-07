Downtown clowns investigated for harassment

State College police are investigating an alleged incident involving a group of clowns in the borough.
According to police, the report was made at about 2 a.m. Friday. An unknown number of individuals allegedly got into a verbal argument with a second group dressed as clowns.
After the first group attempted to leave, police said, the clowns then allegedly followed them into The Palmerton apartment building, 316 W. Beaver Ave., while “making loud clown laughs and hand gestures.”
The incident is being investigated as harassment, police said, because it is illegal to follow someone into a building without legal justification.
Late Monday night, at least 500 Penn State students rallied on campus and in downtown State College over alleged clown sightings. According to Penn State police, there were no confirmed sightings of clowns that night.
Comments