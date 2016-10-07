Washington, D.C., man faces felony theft charges

A Washington, D.C., man was arrested on Penn State’s campus Thursday after allegedly taking a delivery car.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer was approached at about 1:55 a.m. Thursday by an individual asking if his car had been towed. The man claimed to have been making a nearby food delivery when he came out and noticed his car was no longer parked along the 100 block of Hiester Street.
The officer broadcast a description of the vehicle, police said, and received a response that Penn State police were with a car matching the description.
The officer and the man traveled to Linden Street, police said, where a Penn State police officer allegedly said he saw the car driving without its headlights on. Shortly after, the vehicle was located and the alleged driver, Derrick Collins, 18, was taken into custody.
Collins allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and spoke with slurred speech, police said. He allegedly admitted to being in the car and “he made a really bad mistake.”
A breath test allegedly showed Collins had a BAC of 0.154 percent, police said. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw.
Collins was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. Unsecured bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
