2 vehicle break-ins reported in State College

State College police are investigating two alleged vehicle break-ins on South Pugh Street that officers think might be related.
About noon Friday, someone reported that an unknown person or persons entered their vehicle parked at 301 S. Pugh St., and took $5 and removed a panel below the steering column.
Later Saturday afternoon, another person told police their vehicle was entered by an unknown person or persons at 240 S. Pugh St., who cut wires under the steering wheel, police said.
Lt. Brad Smail said the severed wires damaged the vehicle’s ignition.
Police are continuing to investigate those incidents.
