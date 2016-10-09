Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Taylor thinks Christopher Lee should be in jail for 25 years.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday in U.S. District Court follow or the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Taylor urged Judge Matthew Brann to “impose a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct.”
Lee was convicted in March of receipt, possession and production of child pornography, as well as obstruction of justice. Sentencing in his case is slated for Tuesday.
“Child pornography is devoid of any trace of social value and it inflicts serious and reprehensible harm upon the children exploited in its production. The defendant has a deviant interest in sexually abusing children and producing, collecting and viewing images and videos of children being sexually abused ...,” she wrote.
Last month, Lee’s attorney asked the court for a more lenient 15 years, saying the longer recommendation would be a life sentence for the 68-year-old former Harris Township supervisor and Boal Mansion CEO. He used Lee’s past community involvement as a pro.
Taylor saw it as a con, calling the defendant a monster with no ability to control his behavior.
“The United States submits that the long history of the defendant’s sexual abuse of children is ample justification for a sentence that ensures (he) never lives another day outside of prison,” she wrote.
Lee is still awaiting trial on charges of coercion and transportation of minors for purposes of sexual activity. Both those charges and a 2005 indecent assault case for which he received accelerated rehabilitative disposition involved minors staying at the Boal Mansion.
“Lee preyed upon the most vulnerable population, innocent children,” Taylor wrote. “These children have been sentenced to a lifetime of victimization, trauma and suffering because of the virtually unspeakable acts done to them, memorialized and then shared with others of a similarly deviant bent, like Lee. No, 25 years is not ‘outrageously high’ while the victims suffer for life.”
