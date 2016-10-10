Police search for man who allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit bill

State College police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at McLanahan’s, a Penn State apparel store located downtown, on Sunday.
According to police, the suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall with short black hair. The suspect was wearing a red and white Adidas T-shirt with the image of two bulls on the front. He was in the store at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact the department at 234-7150.
