October 10, 2016 11:07 PM

Man charged with aggravated assault

From CDT staff reports

State police at Huntingdon responded to a reported fight involving gunshots.

On Thursday, state troopers were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to 14658 Wrangletown Road in Shirley Township, Huntingdon County.

According to a release, Trenton L. Harrison, 20, of Mount Union, reportedly came to the residence at 3:50 p.m. and engaged in a fight with Kenneth McMullen, Lynette McMullen, Mary McCullen and Brett Nemyo, all of Mount Union.

Harrison allegedly fired one gunshot in the direction of the victims, according to police.

No one was struck, police said.

Police located Harrison at his residence, and charged him with aggravated assault and related offenses, police said.

