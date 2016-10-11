State College man faces stalking, indecent exposure charges

A State College man is facing stalking charges after accusations of inappropriate behavior spanning more than a month.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday an officer was dispatched to an apartment along East Beaver Avenue for a report of suspicious activity. The officer was advised there had been ongoing issues regarding the man in question, Adan Nasim, 21.
The officer contacted several females at the residence, police said, one of whom allegedly reported having troubles with Nasim since Sept. 1. The resident allegedly said Nasim was infatuated with her and had recently become aggressive.
The resident reported that Nasim had frequently entered the apartment and come into her bedroom unannounced and allegedly made unwanted and lewd statements that made her feel uncomfortable, police said. He also allegedly ignored requests to leave until he was ready to leave.
The resident referenced two occasions where Nasim allegedly followed her to her gym and followed her onto the Penn State campus, police said. He was also reported to have slept in her bed while she wasn’t there and exposed himself to her in her room.
Roommates at the apartment also reported that his continuous knocking on their door has allegedly caused damage, police said, and that he also allegedly made sexual comments toward them as well.
Nasim was warned about his actions by police on Oct. 5 and as recently as Sunday, police said. Police also allegedly observed numerous texts from Nasim to the resident.
Nasim was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and faces misdemeanor charges of stalking, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, trespassing and harassment. Bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments