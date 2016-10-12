State College man charged with felony theft, criminal trespassing

A State College man is facing several felony charges after allegations of theft and attempting to enter an apartment.
According to the criminal complaint filed Monday by State College police, an officer received a report of a possible vehicle theft at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday. The owner’s roommate had earlier reported an interaction with a man wearing an IHOP hat at their apartment.
According to the roommate, police said, at about 9:10 p.m., the man said he found a set of keys in the parking lot behind her apartment, saying someone had tried to steal her car but he prevented it from happening by confronting the alleged thief.
The man allegedly stayed in the apartment for about 15 minutes, police said, and made suggestive statements to the roommate whom she eventually escorted from the apartment. At about 9:45 p.m., the man allegedly came back and attempted to force his way into the apartment by trying the door knob and throwing his shoulder into the door.
After the roommate talked to the vehicle owner, police said, it was allegedly discovered that the vehicle was no longer in the back lot. Keys to the vehicle were allegedly found still hanging from a key rack in the hallway.
A second officer alerted the first officer of a theft report within the borough involving a man matching the description and also wearing an IHOP hat, police said. The man was identified as Juan Castillo, 19.
Police also said Castillo’s girlfriend was interviewed and allegedly confirmed he worked at IHOP. The roommate was allegedly able to identify Castillo through a photographic lineup.
Castillo was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman on Monday, according to court documents, and faces felony charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing. Bail was set at $25,000 and posted Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 19.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
