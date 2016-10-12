Bellefonte man charged with delivery of drugs

A Bellefonte man faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop allegedly revealed a possible drug transaction in progress.
According to the criminal complaint filed Oct. 4 by Bellefonte police, officers stopped a vehicle with an expired tag on June 21 at the intersection of East Burrows Street and North Spring Street. A male driver was observed inside the car with a female and an infant in the back seat.
Officers observed “classic signs and symptoms of impairment” on the driver, police said, including red eyes and the odor of marijuana. The driver was identified as Ricky Swatsworth, 20.
When asked if there was marijuana in the car, police said, Swatsworth allegedly produced “a few marijuana roaches” from the ashtray. He also allegedly stated he had smoked marijuana at his home prior to driving.
A search of the car produced a backpack allegedly containing $450 in cash, multiple plastic bags and four grams of green vegetable matter which field-tested as marijuana, police said. According to the complaint, large sums of money, packaging materials and drugs found together is indicative of drug deliveries.
After a field sobriety test, police said, Swatsworth was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw. Lab results allegedly indicated the presence of marijuana, as did lab results for the vegetable matter collected from the car.
Texts were also allegedly found on his phone that “facilitated drug transactions,” police said.
The woman and infant were taken home by the police, according to the complaint.
Swatsworth was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility as well as misdemeanor charges of DUI, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and use of drug paraphernalia.
Unsecured bail was set at $50,000, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
