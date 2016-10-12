Tennessee man faces open lewdness charge

Details have emerged regarding a man taken into custody after accusations of open lewdness on a Greyhound bus.
According to the criminal complaint filed Sunday by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded to reports of an irate man on the bus at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday at the Bestway Travel Center in Boggs Township. A passenger on the bus claimed Tony Fajman, 69, of Nashville, Tenn., had been pacing back and forth on the bus, making passengers feel uncomfortable.
Fajman had allegedly verbally intimidated several passengers, forcing them to give up their seats, police said. On several occasions, he was allegedly observed to have lowered his pants and began masturbating while seated on the bus.
Fajman was arraigned Monday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with one misdemeanor count of open lewdness and two summary charges of disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
