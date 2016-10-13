Crime

October 13, 2016 11:50 AM

Coins worth $2,500, handgun stolen from home

From CDT staff reports

State police at Hollidaysburg are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of collectibles and a handgun.

According to a state police news release, sometime between Sept. 17 and Tuesday, an unknown person entered a residence along Grove Drive in Juniata Township in Blair County and opened two lockboxes containing the collectibles. The individual then removed various types of coins, including commemorative coins and “some paper dollar collectibles from foreign countries.”

A .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol was also taken, police said, totaling about $2,750. Some of the coin collection is usable money, and personal information was also taken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 696-6100.

